OKC Teen In Hot Water Over Threatening Facebook Post

A Facebook post has landed an Oklahoma City teen behind bars, facing serious complaints of threatening an act of violence against police officers.

Dillon Jordan, 18, was arrested after tipsters informed police about the threatening post.

According to the report, Jordan was upset over a video, posted on an alternative news page on Facebook, of a police officer accidentally shooting a biker. On July 22, according to police, Jordan posted the following status on his page:

“From now I’m running and gonna shot or f*** up any cop I get I swear I don’t care Who Tf gots a problem or who Tf tells me there a cop or daddy is a cop b**** I swear imma run and also imma sneaky punch the a** or shoot em. Stab em I swear I’ll go to jail soon f*** these stupid a** cops ones getting took Soon WATCH!!!! F****** pigs”

A warrant was soon issued, and Jordan was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, just after midnight on Tuesday, on two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence. His bond was set at $100,000.

Authorities say Jordan does not have a criminal record with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, but has a prior juvenile arrest with OCPD for third-degree arson stemming from an incident in 2009.