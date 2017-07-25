Semi Involved In Rollover Crash On SB Lake Hefner Parkway

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi on the southbound side of the Lake Hefner Parkway in NW OKC, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the crash just to the north of Northwest Expressway. Authorities tell News 9 the semi crashed into the cable barriers dividing the northbound and southbound sides of the parkway before finally coming to rest on its side, facing the wrong way blocking the two inside lanes southbound.

The crash also sparked a small grass fire in the area, but firefighters were able to quickly get it under control.

Traffic is limited to the outside lane while crews work to clear the scene. Hazmat has also been called to the scene to clean up some leaked diesel fluid.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

