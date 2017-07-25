Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations At MWC Mobile Home Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations At MWC Mobile Home Park

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Residents at a Midwest City mobile home park have been evacuated due to a ruptured gas line, in the area of NE 23rd Street and N. Post Road.

Crews were called out to the scene at the mobile home park in the 9800 block of NE 23rd St. Officials tell News 9 a backhoe at a construction site in the area accidentally caused the rupture in a two-inch gas line.

Oklahoma Natural Gas workers are on the scene working to plug the leak.

