The IBC Bank in Ardmore was robbed yesterday afternoon. The FBI released photos from security cameras this morning.

They say the suspect, a male, passed a note to the teller demanding money and saying he was armed although no weapon was seen. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery should call the Oklahoma City FBI at 290-7770.