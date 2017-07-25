Grass Fires Increase With Sustained High Temps

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to 40 grass fires last week alone.

Fire officials are say there are things residents can do to prevent the chances of a fire spreading near you.

As humidity drops and the grass turns from green to brown, the risk factor for grass fires increase. Once a spark catches fire, high winds can quickly intensify flames. Additionally, it's important to make sure your home is easily accessible to fire engines.

A major part of prevention is being mindful of what you do outside.

“Be mindful of anything you can do outdoors that can cause any kind of spark at all,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department public information officer Benny Fulkerson. “It can be a cigarette tossed outside a window. It can be outdoor working such as welding. Oftentimes, it's a lawn mower blade hitting a rock that causes a spark. It can be as simple as that.”

The OKC metro area isn't currently under a burn ban and burn permits are still available.