Police Search For Vehicle Stolen From Metro Mother

After staying with a friend at an apartment complex near NW 145 and Pennsylvania, Jamie Martin said she walked out the door Monday, to find her vehicle had been stolen.

“It’s a really nice area, so it was shocking,” she said.

Martin had just gotten the vehicle a few months ago. It’s a 2006, white Scion xB with Oklahoma tag number ADB-034. The vehicle has circular cracks on the windshield, a mismatching rim and some paint chipping on the front bumper.

But to Martin, that vehicle was vital in getting her kids to doctor's appointments.

“My kids – I’m going through a divorce – and they’re having a hard time adjusting. But two of my kids are on the low end of the spectrum with sensory disorders,” she explained.

Inside the vehicle, Martin said, were tablets her children used.

“We’ve worked really hard to start over and rebuild and it took a lot for me to get them everything they had and I worked really hard for it. And I just re-enrolled in college and my laptop was in there and I work from my laptop,” she explained.

Now, the search for the vehicle out on the road is in the hands of police.

Martin said she hopes they'll find it, so her family doesn't have to start from scratch again.

“We’re hoping and praying that it’s going to work out somehow,” she said.

At last check before this report, Oklahoma City police said the vehicle had not been found and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 235-7300.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Martin.