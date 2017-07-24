Police Search For Vehicle Stolen From Metro Mother - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Search For Vehicle Stolen From Metro Mother

Posted: Updated:
After staying with a friend at an apartment complex near NW 145 and Pennsylvania, Jamie Martin said she walked out the door Monday, to find her vehicle had been stolen. After staying with a friend at an apartment complex near NW 145 and Pennsylvania, Jamie Martin said she walked out the door Monday, to find her vehicle had been stolen.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

After staying with a friend at an apartment complex near NW 145 and Pennsylvania, Jamie Martin said she walked out the door Monday, to find her vehicle had been stolen.

“It’s a really nice area, so it was shocking,” she said.

Martin had just gotten the vehicle a few months ago. It’s a 2006, white Scion xB with Oklahoma tag number ADB-034. The vehicle has circular cracks on the windshield, a mismatching rim and some paint chipping on the front bumper.

But to Martin, that vehicle was vital in getting her kids to doctor's appointments.

“My kids – I’m going through a divorce – and they’re having a hard time adjusting. But two of my kids are on the low end of the spectrum with sensory disorders,” she explained.

Inside the vehicle, Martin said, were tablets her children used.

“We’ve worked really hard to start over and rebuild and it took a lot for me to get them everything they had and I worked really hard for it. And I just re-enrolled in college and my laptop was in there and I work from my laptop,” she explained.

Now, the search for the vehicle out on the road is in the hands of police.

Martin said she hopes they'll find it, so her family doesn't have to start from scratch again.

“We’re hoping and praying that it’s going to work out somehow,” she said.

At last check before this report, Oklahoma City police said the vehicle had not been found and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 235-7300.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Martin.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.