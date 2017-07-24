Crews Continue To Cleanup Storm Damage In Lexington

Crews were still cleaning up Monday night 24 hours after a storm blew through Lexington. According to OG&E power was restored to everyone Monday morning but it will probably be sometime Wednesday before they get the mess cleaned up.

“The wind was blowing like crazy and the dogs were having a hard time,” recalls Chad Inloes who lives right nearby.

He said the dark clouds and strong winds moved in around 6:00.

“I’d say about 70-75 (mph). It shook our carport pretty good and that tree right in front of our house, it was going pretty good and it was waving back and forth pretty bad," Inloes said.

Power poles came crashing down trapping vehicles and those inside. OG&E says their first response was to de-energize the lines to get those people out. Then they assessed the damage: 37 power polls down along a one and a half mile stretch.

OG&E says only 50 customers were without power. But one of them was the State Prison. A Department of Corrections spokesperson said an emergency generator was used for critical operations and power was restored at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, vehicles along the busy state highway 39 have to be rerouted while repair crews continue to work. An ODOT spokesperson says they won't be able to open highway 39 here until OG&E finishes their work

But the powerline damage seems to be the worst of it. Some neighbors report only minimal damage.

“It pulled big trees out of the ground and pretty much wrapped a couple trampolines around my neighbor’s car,” Dennis Newberg said.