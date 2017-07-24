Crews Continue To Cleanup Storm Damage In Lexington

Records show the head of the Environmental Protection Agency spent weekends in his home state during his first three months in office, frequently flying to and from Oklahoma at taxpayer's expense.More >>
Records show the head of the Environmental Protection Agency spent weekends in his home state during his first three months in office, frequently flying to and from Oklahoma at taxpayer's expense.More >>
Crews were still cleaning up Monday night 24 hours after a storm blew through Lexington.More >>
Crews were still cleaning up Monday night 24 hours after a storm blew through Lexington.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.