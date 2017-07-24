Trump Warns GOP: Time To 'Keep Your Promise' On Health Care

In his last-ditch effort to deliver on health care reform, Mr. Trump continued to place blame on Senate Democrats for being "obstructionists" adding that they have been "no help" to the health care debate. [AP]

President Trump again admonished Republican senators before their Tuesday vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"Now is the time to keep your promise. For last seven years Republicans have been united in standing up for Obamacare's victims. They kept saying it over and over again, every Republican running for office promised immediate relief," said Mr. Trump in his White House remarks on Monday.

"So far, Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare."

He added, "We, as a party, must fulfill that promise to repeal and replace, what they've been saying for the past 7 years."

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Mr. Trump's comments in the White House Blue Room, surrounded by families who described themselves as "victims of Obamacare," echoed his Monday morning tweets, threatening members of his own party with "repercussions" that would be "far greater than any of them understand," should they fail to act to repeal Obamacare.

If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

In his last-ditch effort to deliver on health care reform, Mr. Trump continued to place blame on Senate Democrats for being "obstructionists" adding that they have been "no help" to the health care debate.

"For Democrats, this vote is a chance to make up for their terrible harm they've inflicted on Americans," Mr. Trump added.

Though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed for a motion to proceed on the Senate bill, Republicans have not given a clear indication of what exactly they'll be voting on.

The vote also appears likely to proceed without one of the Senate's key Republicans, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who is currently recuperating after surgery for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

