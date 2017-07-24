Tiger Cub Sent To Oklahoma Zoo Accepted By New Mother - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tiger Cub Sent To Oklahoma Zoo Accepted By New Mother

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A tiger cub that was rejected by her mother at the Philadelphia Zoo has been accepted by a new mother at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Officials with the two zoos said Monday that the Amur, or Siberian, tiger cub named Zoya was accepted by the mother, a Sumatran tiger named Lola.

Zoya is the lone survivor of five cubs born July 9 to a first-time mother in the Philadelphia Zoo, and the mother rejected her.

Lola had given birth a day earlier to three cubs of her own, leading to the transfer of Zoya to Oklahoma City because of the similarities of the two subspecies of tigers.

Both Amur and Sumatran tigers are endangered with fewer than 500 of each believed to be living in the wild.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.