PB&J Sandwich Cookies
Cookie Dough:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cup all purpose flour
- fruit jam of your choice
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large bowl beat together the butter and peanut butter till smooth.
- Add in the sugars and continue beating.
- Add in the egg and mix into the dough.
- Combine all of the dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then, while the mixer is on low, slowly add in the flour and continue mixing till all of the flour is incorporated.
To make the cookies:
- Place a ping pong ball sized scoop on the baking sheet and then press with tines of a fork on top.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and cool completely.
Peanut Butter Frosting:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 2-3 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- In a medium sized using a hand mixer mix together the butter, peanut butter, and vanilla.
- Add in the powdered sugar and milk till the mixture becomes creamy and spreadable.
To assemble the sandwich cookies:
- Simply add a schmear of frosting to the back of one of the cooled cookies.
- Spread the frosting evenly and then add the jam of your choice and top with another peanut butter cookie.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge.