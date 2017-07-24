PB&J Sandwich Cookies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

PB&J Sandwich Cookies

PB&J Sandwich Cookies

Cookie Dough:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 cup all purpose flour
  • fruit jam of your choice
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl beat together the butter and peanut butter till smooth.
  3. Add in the sugars and continue beating.
  4. Add in the egg and mix into the dough.
  5. Combine all of the dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then, while the mixer is on low, slowly add in the flour and continue mixing till all of the flour is incorporated.

To make the cookies:

  1. Place a ping pong ball sized scoop on the baking sheet and then press with tines of a fork on top.
  2. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.
  3. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

Peanut Butter Frosting:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2-3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  1. In a medium sized using a hand mixer mix together the butter, peanut butter, and vanilla.
  2. Add in the powdered sugar and milk till the mixture becomes creamy and spreadable.

To assemble the sandwich cookies:

  1. Simply add a schmear of frosting to the back of one of the cooled cookies.
  2. Spread the frosting evenly and then add the jam of your choice and top with another peanut butter cookie.
  3. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

