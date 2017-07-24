Kaleidoscope Cookies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kaleidoscope Cookies

Posted: Updated:

Kaleidoscope Cookies

  • 1 roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 4 different colored sugar sprinkles
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Remove the wrapping from the cookie dough and place on a lightly floured surface.
  4. Roll out the cookies dough till it is in a 9x12 rectangle.
  5. Brush the cookie dough with beaten egg and then add the colored sugars in a row horizontally on the dough.
  6. Gently press the sugar into the dough.
  7. Roll up the dough tightly like a cinnamon roll and place in the freezer to all the dough to chill for 15 minutes.
  8. Remove the dough from the freezer and cut into 1/4 inch slices and place on a baking sheet.
  9. Cook for 8-10 minutes or until slightly golden.
  10. Cool and serve.

