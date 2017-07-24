Suspects In Custody After Pott. Co. Pursuit

Law officers in Pottawatomie County have detained six suspects after a Monday afternoon pursuit.

Tecumseh police and Pottawatomie County deputies pursued a reportedly stolen vehicle speeding near Highway 59 and Highway 177. The pursuit ended south of Asher.

Five suspects were detained after the chase and one suspect ran away into a wooded area. Minutes later, he was also detained. No names have been released at this time.

Law officers said shots were fired during the pursuit.

