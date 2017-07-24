Prison Employee Arrested After Marijuana Found In Adult Diaper - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Prison Employee Arrested After Marijuana Found In Adult Diaper

By Associated Press
LAWTON, Oklahoma -

An employee who works for a correctional facility in Lawton has been arrested after police say they found marijuana in a diaper she carried into the building.

The Lawton Constitution reports that the female employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility was arrested Saturday after other employees notified police that the woman had an odor of marijuana on her.

The woman's name has not been released.

Lawton Police Officer Derrick Kuhlman said the woman handed officers a diaper that included a bag containing marijuana. Kuhlman said the diaper had been in the woman's pants.

The woman was arrested on a complaint of bringing contraband into a jail. 

