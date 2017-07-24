Report: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Have Mutual Interest

The Oklahoma City Thunder and 12-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony reportedly have mutual interest, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

Have a scoop - OKC and Carmelo are officially circling each other. OKC's Troy Weaver recruited Melo to Cuse + has known him since DMV days. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 24, 2017

Anthony, who has seen his name circulating in trade rumors for much of the past season, has a no trade clause in his contract, which allows him to choose the team he can be traded to. He's also rumored to be interested in joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.

OKC shocked the NBA world earlier this offseason by trading for Paul George and signing free agent Patrick Patterson to the mid-level exception, and acquiring Anthony from the Knicks would be yet another feather in Sam Presti's cap.

At this stage I'm not big on Melo & would hate 2 lose Kanter. But more Presti Magic would shock NBA & elevate an 'all-in' @OKCThunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) July 24, 2017

Anthony averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 74 games this past season. The former Syracuse standout has two years left on his contract and is owed $26.2 million this upcoming season and $27.9 million the following year.