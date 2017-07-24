Gasoline Prices In OKC Fall 1.3 Cents From Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/g.



Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Unfortunately, motorists are likely to see gasoline prices continue to rise in more places than prices fall, but it's not all bad news- gasoline prices nationally continue to hold somewhat near their summer lows, something that wasn't at all expected earlier this year, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $1.96/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.97/g.

Wichita- $2.08/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.10/g.

Oklahoma- $2.02/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.