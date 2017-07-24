Storm Knocks Down Power Poles, Closes Road In Lexington

ODOT crews have been working since 6 p.m. yesterday to restore power poles in Lexington and around Cleveland County brought down during last night's storms.

More than a dozen power poles came down last night following straight line winds. Several drivers were trapped after hot lines came crashing down around them. ODOT says while a couple of cars were hit, no one was injured, just stranded for a short while.

A 2-mile stretch of Hwy 39 between 156th to 180th street has been shut down while OG&E surveys the damage.

Repairs are expected to get underway come first daylight but the road could be closed for the next 24 to 48 hours.