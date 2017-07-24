Former Luther Band Director Sentenced Today for 2015 Sex Crimes

Former Luther band director Kyle Whitmus is scheduled for sentencing this morning on sex crimes committed in 2015.

The allegations came to light when a Luther Middle School student told her mother about a relationship between her and Whitmus. The mother told the Luther Police and Whitmus was arrested in February 2016.

Whitmus accepted a blind plea in May 2016, pleading guilty to lewd acts with a child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Court records show Whitmus touched the 12-year-old inappropriately, kissed her, and, at one point, reportedly had sex in the music library after class. The state dropped rape charges against Whitmus.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m.