Former Luther Band Director Sentenced To 20 years In Prison For Child Sex Crimes

Former Luther band director Kyle Whitmus was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 20 years of probation related to sex crimes committed in 2015.

The allegations came to light when a Luther Middle School student told her mother about a relationship between her and Whitmus. The mother told the Luther Police and Whitmus was arrested in February 2016.

Whitmus accepted a blind plea in May 2016, pleading guilty to lewd acts with a child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Court records show Whitmus touched the 12-year-old inappropriately, kissed her, and, at one point, reportedly had sex in the music library after class. The state dropped rape charges against Whitmus.

Whitmus was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one of the counts of lewd acts with a child. He was given 10 years probation each on another count of lewd acts with a child, as well as 10 years probation for soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.