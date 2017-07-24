Former Luther Band Director Sentenced To 20 years In Prison For - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Luther Band Director Sentenced To 20 years In Prison For Child Sex Crimes

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Luther band director Kyle Whitmus was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 20 years of probation related to sex crimes committed in 2015.

The allegations came to light when a Luther Middle School student told her mother about a relationship between her and Whitmus. The mother told the Luther Police and Whitmus was arrested in February 2016.

Whitmus accepted a blind plea in May 2016, pleading guilty to lewd acts with a child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Court records show Whitmus touched the 12-year-old inappropriately, kissed her, and, at one point, reportedly had sex in the music library after class. The state dropped rape charges against Whitmus.

Whitmus was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one of the counts of lewd acts with a child. He was given 10 years probation each on another count of lewd acts with a child, as well as 10 years probation for soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.