Grady Co. DA: Chickasha Mom, 3 Children Located

The search is over for a Chickasha mom and her three children after the Grady Co. District Attorney confirms they were located safely Sunday.

Destiny Corsaut and her three daughters, ages 2 to 5, had been missing since July 3. When the girl’s custodial father, David Corsaut, showed up to Destiny’s apartment to pick up the children, no one was home.

Chickasha Police launched an investigation into their disappearance.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, the Grady County DA said Chickasha Police were en route to Destiny's location.

