Investigators On Scene After Body Found In Seminole County

The Seminole County Sheriff says a body was found on HWY 56 about a quarter mile south of I-40, near Cromwell Sunday morning.

Investigators and the medical examiner are on scene, and have set up a staging area closer to the Wewoka area.

The sheriff says at this time, they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.