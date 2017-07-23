Hot And Humid With A Chance Of Showers, Storms Across OK Sunday

Hot and humid again Sunday. No surprise there. But, our chances for rain and storms is much higher than Saturday!

We have some showers and small storms around Sunday morning, but later in the afternoon, the coverage will be more widespread as a "not as hot" front moves into the state. Best chances will initially be across Northern and Central Oklahoma. Southern Oklahoma will have the best chances later Sunday evening and overnight.

The heat dome will make a brief return around midweek before, fingers crossed, a cold front arrives Friday morning, bringing more chances for rain and cooler temperatures.