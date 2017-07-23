Man, Child Drown At Fort Cobb Lake In Caddo County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man, Child Drown At Fort Cobb Lake In Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man and a child from Oklahoma City are dead after drowning at Fort Cobb Lake at Avery's Landing Saturday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was swimming in about three feet of water, when he slipped off of drop off and went under water. The other victim, 60-year-old Kam Sivilai, swam out to help him. Neither one of them resurfaced.

OHP says the boy's body was recovered around 10:30, and Sivilai was recovered at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
