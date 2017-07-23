Man, Child Drown At Fort Cobb Lake In Caddo County

A man and a child from Oklahoma City are dead after drowning at Fort Cobb Lake at Avery's Landing Saturday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was swimming in about three feet of water, when he slipped off of drop off and went under water. The other victim, 60-year-old Kam Sivilai, swam out to help him. Neither one of them resurfaced.

OHP says the boy's body was recovered around 10:30, and Sivilai was recovered at 12:35 a.m. Sunday.