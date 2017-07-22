OKCFD Raising Money For Fallen Firefighters Memorial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCFD Raising Money For Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department still needs to raise $6,000 to complete the Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The money from donations and t-shirt sales will be used to add a bronze statue to the memorial downtown.

T-shirts are available until July 23.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
