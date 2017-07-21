Investigators Looking For Suspect In Metro Bakery Burglary, Arson

A man breaks in, steals a cash register, and then tries to set the metro bakery on fire.

At La Oaxaquena Bakery & Restaurant on Southwest 29th Street in Oklahoma City, burned tables and chairs still sit out back.

Owner Ramiro Vasquez said they're a reminder that what happened at the business he started from scratch could've been a lot worse.

About a month ago, security footage shows a burglar in the bakery breaking open the cash register and safety boxes. Then, he apparently tried to cover his tracks and poured gasoline all over the place.

Soon after, smoke filled the building, but then the fire self-extinguishes.

“How it didn’t blow the windows and the doors off of the place, I really don’t know,” said Battalion Chief Randy Williams.

Chief Williams said fire investigators are working with Oklahoma City police to identify the suspect, hoping someone will recognize the man in the footage.

“If we don’t stop it, I think he’s going to keep doing it,” Vasquez said.

In all, the suspect reportedly put the business back about $5,000.

“That doesn’t bother us. What really bothers us is we could have lost everything that we’ve been working for,” Vasquez told News 9.

Call Crime Stoppers if you know anything at 405-235-7300 or the arson hotline at 23-ARSON.