One Dies In Possible Drowning In SW OKC

Emergency crews were on the scene of a possible drowning at a home on the southwest side of the metro, Friday evening.

It happened in the 200 block of SW 140th Terrace, just west of S. Santa Fe Ave., where authorities told News 9 an elderly individual was found in a pool at a home.

The victim died a short time later and his or her identity is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

