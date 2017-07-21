OSBI Says Cordell Murder Suspect Still At Large

The suspect of Monday's shooting in Cordell is still at large, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI says a 36-year-old mother named Tammi Thomas and her 14-year-old son were shot in their home on the 400 block of South Market Street. Officials believe it happened during a home invasion.

Both of them were taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Police say the mother died Monday morning, but her son is expected to survive.

On Tuesday, three search warrants were issued on homes, including the scene of the crime. Investigators are following several leads to arrest a suspect.

The 14-year-old was out of surgery. The OSBI says he was interviewed again as they search for more information.