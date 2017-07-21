Man In Police Custody After Standoff In NW OKC

Police are involved in a standoff with a man in NW Oklahoma City Friday evening.

According to OCPD, a tactical team was called to a home at NW 4th and Indiana to serve a felony warrant on a man out of the state of Washington around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect surrendered himself over to authorities around 5:30 p.m. At this time, his name has not been released.

