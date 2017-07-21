The heat continues into the weekend, but thankfully we aren’t talking about any record heat. Plus, a weak cool front will arrive by Sunday evening giving us some small rain chances late Sunday into early next week.

Friday evening, we’ll continue with a light south under clear skies as temperatures fall out of the 90s.

The oven remains on high on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, south breeze and highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100. Heat indexes factoring in the humidity will feel like 105-110° during the afternoon. So, please make sure you take frequent breaks, apply that sunscreen, and drink plenty of water if you’re going to be outside.

On Sunday, our weak cool front arrives across far Northern Oklahoma by the afternoon increasing the chance of isolated thunderstorms. For the rest of the state, we’ll continue to bake in ample sunshine with some clouds during the afternoon. Highs across the state will be in the 90’s to low 100’s. Rain and storms chances will be highest north, but rain chances move south across the state Sunday night into early next week.