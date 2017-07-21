OKC Police Search For Owners Of Valuable Coin, Check Collection

Oklahoma City police are working with authorities in two other states to solve a crime.

Undercover officers recently found a valuable collection of stolen coins and checks. The rare items were discovered in a metro storage unit near Reno Ave. and South Cemetery Rd.

Investigators were led to the southwest Oklahoma City storage facility by a business owner in Missouri. The man had drones stolen from his automotive business located in Christian County, Missouri.

“The victim was able to track down the items to a storage facility here in Oklahoma City via the Letgo app,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said he arranged to meet James Wells, but the victim also alerted police.

Undercover officers quickly served a warrant and discovered a treasure of stolen goods inside the suspect's storage unit. Officers recovered the victim's items but are searching for the rightful owners of a large collection of old coins and checks. The coins date back to the late 1800s and one of the checks is dated 1929 and is from Louisville, Kentucky.

“That police department is also going to put this information out, in case, the family this check collection and coin collection belongs to are still in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Morgan.

Police believe the coin and check owners are out there. Detectives will thoroughly question anyone who calls claiming the valuable items.

“Whether it is a family heirloom or somebody who is an avid collector,” said Morgan. “I’m sure whoever owns the collection, really wants it back.”

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect burglarized another storage unit at the same facility. Police said he also broke locks on several of the units. Wells was arrested and faces a charge of receiving stolen property.