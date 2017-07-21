OHP Trooper Involved In Crash On EB I-44 In NW OKC

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper, on the eastbound side of Interstate 44 in NW OKC, Friday afternoon.

It happened on the Belle Isle bridge on EB I-44. Authorities tell News 9 the trooper was stopped for a car stalled on the bridge. A third vehicle came upon the scene and, not knowing the trooper was stooped, made an evasive move to avoid hitting him.

As he tried to avoid the trooper’s vehicle, that third car was struck by a fourth car, which pushed the third car into the trooper’s vehicle. Still no word on possible injuries at this time.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.