Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett has confirmed.

Spicer resigned Friday morning, shortly after President Trump selected Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Scaramucci's hiring was a factor in his resignation, as was Spicer's diminishing role in the White House, Garrett reports. A source with direct knowledge of the situation said there was a Friday White House communications meeting in which the new communications director was announced, and Spicer made the decision to resign right before the meeting when he learned Scaramucci had the job.

CBS News previously reported Spicer had been seeking a more strategic communications role in the White House in recent weeks. But he had taken more of a background presence, with White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over most of the White House press briefings. Spicer's last briefing was a month ago on June 20. Spicer had been serving as communications director since May 30, when former communications director Mike Dubke left that post.

The White House communications office as a whole has become less and less visible. The last on-camera White House press briefing was June 29. The White House has replaced daily on-camera briefings with off-camera briefings, embargoing even the audio.

Spicer's resignation comes in the middle of a shakeup of the White House's legal and communications teams, and as the White House attempts to move past the ever-developing Russia story. Mr. Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz is out, as is Kasowitz' spokesman, although the reasons for the moves are not currently known.

Katie Walsh, who had been working for the pro-Trump non-profit America First Policies, is returning to the Republican National Committee as a senior adviser for data and digital, CBS News has learned. Walsh was close with Spicer, and was now-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus's right hand while they worked together at the RNC.

Garrett reports that Spicer's exit raises questions about the longevity of Priebus' tenure.

Spicer's own tenure as press secretary was six months and one day, the length of time Mr. Trump has been in office. In that time, Spicer has had a difficult role to fill, attempting to harmonize conflicting statements within Mr. Trump's administration, and often enough, the president's own conflicting statements.

A press briefing will be held on Friday, although it's unclear who will give the briefing.

This is a developing story.

CBS News White House Correspondent Jacqueline Alemany and CBS News Political Director Steve Chaggaris contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.