Heat Advisory For Oklahoma, Arkansas As Temperatures Hit 100

Heat advisories are in effect across Oklahoma and Arkansas as triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the region.

The National Weather Service said Friday that the advisories will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday across central and eastern Oklahoma and throughout Arkansas.

Forecasters say afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-90s to the mid-100s Friday and Saturday. Extreme heat and high humidity will create heat index values of up to 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will provide little relief from the heat, especially in urban areas.

The weather service says conditions may lead to heat stroke and dehydration for people who are working outdoors. Emergency Medical Services Authority says people should stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and limit time spent outdoors, if possible.