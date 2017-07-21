Chris Stapleton Coming To Chesapeake Arena

The Chris Stapleton All American Road Show will make a stop at Chesapeake Arena this fall, announced Friday.

The concert is set for Friday, November 17th. Special Guest stars Marty Stuart and Brett Cobb will also highlight the concert. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster Outlets box office (800) 745-3000