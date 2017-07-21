Del City Double Murder Suspect In Court Today

The man accused in a January double murder at a Del City laundromat will appear in court today at a preliminary hearing to decide if there's enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Police say 33-year-old Roshaun Jones shot and killed two people trying to rob The Laundry Station. Through surveillance video, Del City Police determined he first shot and killed the manager, 42-year-old Nekia Johnson, then turned the gun on a customer, 60-year-old Russ Roberts, who tried to help Johnson.

Jones has been in the Oklahoma County Jail at least nine times before this crime.

Jones is facing two charges of first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. His hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.