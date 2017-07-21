Del City Double Murder Suspect In Court Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Del City Double Murder Suspect In Court Today

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The man accused in a January double murder at a Del City laundromat will appear in court today at a preliminary hearing to decide if there's enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Police say 33-year-old Roshaun Jones shot and killed two people trying to rob The Laundry Station. Through surveillance video, Del City Police determined he first shot and killed the manager, 42-year-old Nekia Johnson, then turned the gun on a customer, 60-year-old Russ Roberts, who tried to help Johnson.

Jones has been in the Oklahoma County Jail at least nine times before this crime.

Jones is facing two charges of first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. His hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.