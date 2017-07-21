Lindsey St. Bridge In Norman Reopens Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lindsey St. Bridge In Norman Reopens Today

via ODOT via ODOT
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

After a long wait, the Lindsey Street Bridge in Norman will reopening to traffic today.

The entire Lindsey St. interchange has been closed since April of last year because of plans to make it a single point urban interchange, one of only three in the state. On top of that, the new bridge will be 337-feet wide, making it the widest in the state.

The update is part of a 2-year, $71 million ODOT project to reconstruct the I-35 interchanges at SH-9 East and Lindsey St. and widen the interstate to six lanes from south of Main St. to the South Canadian River. This project completes the widening of I-35 from downtown OKC to Norman.

"It will provide safer and more efficient access both on and off of I-35," Norman mayor Lynne Miller said. "The bridge will be such an impressive way to welcome residents and visitors alike to our community."

The bridge will open to pedestrians and bicyclists starting at 9 a.m. as ODOT and Norman officials join the public in the bridge's first crossing.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
