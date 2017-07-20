Next Couple Of Days To Be Dangerously Hot For Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Next Couple Of Days To Be Dangerously Hot For Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies will clear Thursday evening and night. Temperatures will eventually fall to the mid-70's.

The next couple of days will continue to be dangerously hot with highs in the lower 100's under sunny skies. Limit your time outdoors whenever possible and stay hydrated.

We finally get a chance of rain Sunday through Tuesday, but rainfall amounts do not look great and temperatures only drop to the mid-90's.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
