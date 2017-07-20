Baby Amur Tiger, Neglected By Mom, Headed To OKC Zoo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Baby Amur Tiger, Neglected By Mom, Headed To OKC Zoo

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
PHILADELPHIA -

A rare baby Amur tiger cub that was neglected by its mother after its birth at the Philadelphia Zoo this month is being sent to Oklahoma to integrate with a tiger cub litter there.

The Philadelphia Zoo says 10-year-old Koosaka gave birth July 10 to a litter of five cubs. Two were stillborn, and one was accidentally injured by the mother and died. The zoo says the mother never showed maternal behavior toward the remaining cubs, and they were moved to the zoo's animal hospital, where the fourth died.

The surviving cub is named Zoya, which means "life" in Russian. It's being sent to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers, are endangered in the wild. They're found in eastern Russia and northeastern China.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.