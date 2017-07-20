Robyn King - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Meteorologist Robyn King joined the News 9 team in June 2017, making Oklahoma her fourth state to call home.

You can find Robyn weekday mornings doing weather and traffic in addition to assisting in any severe weather event.

Her fascination with weather can’t be narrowed down to any certain storm. She loves that weather can change on a dime and defiantly keeps you on your toes!

Robyn graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in meteorology and minor in math. While in college, she interned at WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama.
Before Oklahoma City, Robyn spent three years forecasting in Terre Haute, Indiana. While at WTWO, she covered all types of Midwest weather from snow storms to severe weather.

Life outside weather seems chill for Robyn as she spends most of her time golfing, hiking, reading, and of course drinking coffee!

Ohio, Alabama, Indiana, and now Oklahoma, Robyn is excited to start exploring which includes finding the best places to eat in the state! You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter, and share your favorite things about Oklahoma!

