FBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Blaine County

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a late-night pursuit in Blaine County, Wednesday night.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit started around 11 p.m. and went from the town of Watonga along State Highway 51 to County Road 2500 and ended on tribal land in the Canton area.

At some point, a shooting occurred, with officers striking the suspect at least one time. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Because the shooting took place on tribal land, the FBI is taking over the investigation.