Oklahoma Inmate’s Death No Longer Deemed Homicide

The death of an Oklahoma County jail inmate is no longer being considered a homicide after investigators reviewed new evidence in the case.

Ricky Earl Windle died Feb. 5 after complications from multiple blunt force trauma. An initial autopsy declared his death a homicide because Windle had been assaulted by other inmates a month before his death.

But authorities say the 53-year-old inmate’s manner of death is now considered unknown after investigators listened to recorded phone calls in which Windle described falling out of his jail bunk.

Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor tells The Oklahoman that there’s “no question” Windle had been assaulted by other inmates but that it’s unclear whether that caused his death. Windle developed a fatal infection after suffering three broken ribs and other injuries.