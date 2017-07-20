Chase Suspects Arrested In Pottawatomie County

A chase in Pottawatomie County, with a reported stolen car out of Oklahoma City, ends in three arrests.

Deputies said an area resident called 9-1-1 Wednesday, to report a suspicious vehicle near Bethel, OK. Once a deputy responded to the vehicle, several suspicious items were spotted in the backseat. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which turned into a two-mile pursuit instead ending with the driver fleeing on-foot.

Two passengers were held at gun-point until police back-up arrived while police set-up a perimeter in search of the driver. Authorities said they also found a gun, reportedly thrown out the window during the chase. Deputies also identified the vehicle from the chase was stolen from Oklahoma City, with switched plates.

The three suspects, Travis Pacheco, Brandon Scalf and Tyler McCune were each arrested and jailed, Wednesday night.