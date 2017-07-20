EMSA Heat Alert To Stay As Long As This Heat

The heat is here to stay and so is EMSA's heat alert, at least until temperatures drop significantly.

People have to be especially careful on these hot days. 51 people have been transported to the hospital since last Friday for heat related illnesses. EMSA issues a heat alert when medics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. That heat alert has been going on for several days now.

EMSA is urging people to stay safe in the heat by drinking water and limit time outside. Another good idea is to always make sure you have your cell phone so you can call for help.

They say this heat alert will remain in place until the temperatures drop to a safer level.