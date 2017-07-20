Agents Save Overdosed Man After Drug Bust In SE OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Agents Save Overdosed Man After Drug Bust In SE OK

RATTAN, Okla. -

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents successfully carried out a marijuana seizure this week that ended with them saving the suspect's life.

The Wednesday bust in Pushmataha County quickly escalated when OBN agents noticed their suspect swallowed 30 Methadone pills in an attempt to destroy evidence. Agents discovered what they estimate to be 100 marijuana plants growing near Rattan. As agents arrived on scene, they found their suspect attempting to burn the pot crop. Agents gave the suspect Narcan, a drug designed to combat symptoms of opioid overdose before he was taken to hospital.

The case is a good example why law enforcement officers say it's important for them to have anti-overdose drugs in their tool belts. OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward says with opioid abuse on the rise, Narcan is becoming increasingly necessary for agents to have in the field.

The yet-to-be-identified suspect faces a variety of charges including marijuana cultivation upon his release from the hospital.

We asked the Oklahoma City Police Department about their supply and usage of the anti-overdose kits. They received supplies in October 2015 and have used them 25 times since then, twice in the finals months of 2015, 14 times in 2016, and nine times so far this year.

