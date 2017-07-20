FBI, OBA Seek Help In Identifying, Catching Bank Robbers

According to the FBI database, there are 21 suspects wanted for bank robberies in Oklahoma. The FBI's website provides surveillance images of the suspects when available and also allows you to search by city or state.

The results for Oklahoma showed suspects wanted in connection to robberies dating as far back as April 2013 to as recently as March 31 of this year, when a Bank of Oklahoma on N Penn in Oklahoma City was hit. The suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money before getting away with the cash on foot.

With the pictures out there, the FBI and the Oklahoma Bankers Association are asking for help from anybody and everybody. The OBA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction to anyone behind robbing a member bank.