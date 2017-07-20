Boswell Pet Rescue Seek Donations To Rehabilitate Hoarded Dogs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boswell Pet Rescue Seek Donations To Rehabilitate Hoarded Dogs

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
BOSWELL, Okla. -

The Boswell Pet Rescue in Choctaw County is asking for donations to rehabilitate 50 small dogs abused by animal hoarding.

Rescue organizers said the funds will be used for resources to help the dogs, who have horrible skin conditions and desperately need medical attention. Upon a search of the property, authorities found several wire crates full of small dogs stacked on top of each other, some three at a time. Officials said several dogs were deceased on the property or living in deplorable conditions

The Choctaw County Sheriff's office seized the animals this week and said they plan to file animal cruelty and neglect charges against the owner.

Donations can be made online through the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. Designate the donation to: Choctaw County Hoarding Case

You may also donate at the Boswell Pet Rescue GoFundme page

Donations can be mailed to: Boswell Pet Rescue P.O. Box 83 Boswell, OK 74727

