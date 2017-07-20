Firefighters Battle Temperatures, Not Just Fires

With temperatures soaring this summer, firefighters face additional risks in the line of duty.

Firefighters deal with the elements no matter what season it is but summer is especially hard on them. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, public information officer for the Oklahoma City Fire Department, says temperatures inside a firefighter's gear can go up 25 degrees, leading to unbearable and sometimes unhealthy heat. On top of that, they enter even hotter buildings to fight fires.

Fulkerson says firefighters follow the same recommendations they make to citizens to combat the heat, like staying hydrated and remembering to take breaks.

“We spend a lot of time trying to stay conditioned but you know, we are not immune to it. It doesn’t matter if you are a professional athlete. You have to be careful in this type of heat."

It's not unheard of for firefighters to experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke in this hot weather so it's especially important for them to stay hydrated on these hot days.