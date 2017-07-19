Drugs, Cash Stolen From Garvin Co. Veterinary Clinic

At Grassland Veterinary Clinic in Lindsay, Dr. David Harrison treats a wide range of companions.

Last week, when he showed up to work one morning, he said he discovered someone stole their safe.

"All the controlled drugs are supposed to be kept in a safe. Well, they just took the whole safe. So everything went," he told News 9.

Investigators posted on social media the long list of substances that were stolen. They're drugs doctors use on animals, but could be abused by people. Cash was also taken.

"They call it a 'date rape drug' -- Ketamine. The other one is Telozol. It's similar to Ketamine," Harrison explained. "You don't remember anything, but you don't relax. And so we always mix them with another drug to make the animals sleepy."

Harrison said there was no sign of forced entry at the place.

"I don't know if it was somebody that had a key that worked at one of the businesses before and got in," he said.

But he said he thinks whoever did it was probably just after the money, and may not have known about the controlled drugs in the safe.

Regardless, he said he hopes they're caught.

"I don't want controlled drugs out on the street," he said. "If they get in the wrong hands it could be bad."

The safe is black with a gray door and Harrison said it's small enough to be carried by one person.

Anyone with information could earn up to $1,000, according to the Garvin County Sheriff's Office. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (855) 211-STOP.