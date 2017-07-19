Central Oklahoma Humane Society Needs Hundreds Of Volunteers For Kittens, Puppies

Puppies and kittens that were separated from their moms are being given a chance at life. According to the Central Oklahoma Humane Society, animals under 6-weeks-old without a mother are the highest at risk because they need round-the-clock care.

“They will starve to death if someone is not there to give them consistent care,” said Janel Griffieth.

Griffieth is the volunteer coordinator for the Neonate Nursery at the humane society.

The nursery opened last Monday. It will one day become a 24-hour facility. When it does, Griffieth will need hundreds of volunteers to help care for the kittens and puppies.

She said, “Just care for them and get them to the point where they can be adopted.”

The babies have to be 8-weeks-old and two pounds to be adoptable. The humane society receives these animals through a close partnership with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Janel said the volunteers are crucial to the success of the nursery.

“It’s pretty much the backbone of this whole entire program. We wouldn’t be able to do half of the things that we do, provide the care that these animals deserve if we didn’t have volunteers.”

If you are interested in volunteering, visit the Central Oklahoma Humane Society.