Fire Destroys Several Boats At Marina On Lake Texoma

By Associated Press
POTTSBORO, Texas -

Authorities say a fire has destroyed a dock and up to 15 boats at a marina on Lake Texoma.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Steve Stapleton tells KTVT-TV in Dallas that the fire spread from one vessel to another Wednesday and also destroyed a dock at the lake, which serves as a border between Texas and Oklahoma.

Photos show large flames consuming the boats and black smoke rising from Highport Marina.

Fire crews prevented flames from spreading to nearby docks at the marina located near Pottsboro, about 70 miles north of Dallas.

A post on the marina's Facebook page says no one was injured.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.

