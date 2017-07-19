9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (July 21-23)

The Force will be strong in Oklahoma City this weekend, with the Center of the Galaxy Festival kicking off all weekend at the Farmers Market.

COTGF is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars. The festival is set to transform the entire Farmers Market into some of your favorite Star Wars locales.

Costumes are strongly encouraged, but not required at the event. Several food trucks and other vendors will be on location, and children’s activities will also be featured during the day. An adult after party will take place Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This weekend may be the hottest one of the Summer, but if you still want to get out in the sun, there are tons of activities taking place outdoors. As usual, Oklahoma River Cruises will feature their adult cocktail cruise. A performance of Les Miserables will be taking place at Edmond’s Mitch Park this Saturday at 8 p.m.

If you’re really a glutton for punishment, the HOTTER Friday Night 5K is going down at Wiley Post Park at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Also, the Oklahoma City Energy will be in town Saturday night facing off against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Taft Stadium.

Here are 9 other events happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Center of the Galaxy Festival – OKC Farmers Market, Downtown – From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Movie Night @ The Bricktown Beach: “Angels In The Outfield” – Downtown OKC – From 9 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Anthem Live Music Series: Andy Adams – Anthem Brewing Co. (908 SW 4th St. OKC, OK) – Show starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

Cars & Coffee on Western – The Lobby Bar (4322 N. Western Ave., OKC) – From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Great Lawn Folk Festival featuring Don Flemmons – Myriad Gardens, Downtown OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Logan County Peach Festival – Frontier Country Historical Museum, (500 N. Grand, Crescent, OK) – From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday:

Yoga on Tap! – The Root (3012 N. Walker Ave., OKC) – From 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday Twilight Concert Series: “On A Whim” – Myriad Gardens, Downtown OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eats OKC – Starts & Stripes Park (3701 S. Hefner Dr., OKC) – From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.